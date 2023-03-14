abu-dhabi-businesswomen-council-hosts-ramadan-and-eid-exhibition

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCCI),hosted the Ramadan and Eid Exhibition, which provided female entrepreneurs across a range of sectors with a platform to showcase their products and services. Organised by the Council, the initiative aimed at supporting the businesswomen’s community in Abu Dhabi and enabling startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to promote their products and expand their reach.

The Exhibition, which took place in Abu Dhabi from 9-12 March, attracted 32 exhibitors,during which, female exhibitors presented their products and services across a range of sectors, including fashion, accessories, perfumes, handicrafts, food and beverages to name a few.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council plays a pivotal role in supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi and enhancing their productivity and success by creating opportunities for women to grow and expand their businesses. This comes in line with the vision of the UAE government to empower women and contribute to the overall sustainable economic development of the country.”

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “We are pleased to see the high turnout at the Ramadan and Eid Exhibition, which showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of women in the UAE. Organising this event comes in line with the Council’s efforts to uncover opportunities for women to grow in the labour market, and develop and expand their businesses to achieve extraordinary results. The Council is steadfast in its commitment to supporting businesswomen and strengthening their contribution to the national economy.”

“It is truly inspiring to see so many female entrepreneurs come together to showcase their unique products and services, and support one another in their pursuit of success. We are proud to be taking part in shaping this vibrant businesswomen community, and look forward to seeing even more businesses emerge in the years to come,” added.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, aims to lead the development of women’s roles in the private sector and enable them to be a key partner in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic development. The Council provides top-quality services, including training, development, consultancy, professional guidance, and more.

