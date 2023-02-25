Abu Dhabi Chamber Signs MoU With Private Sector Federation – Rwanda To Strengthen Economic And Trade Relations

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed an MoU with the Private Sector Federation in Rwanda (PSF) to strengthen cooperation and foster economic and trade relations between Abu Dhabi and Rwanda. The MoU was signed during the UAE-Rwanda Business Forum, which was organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, to discuss ways to drive the growth of business in the UAE and Rwanda by exploring investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

The Forum was attended by His ExcellencyHazzaAlQahtani, Ambassador of the UAE to Rwanda; Masood Rahma Al Masaood Al Mehairbi, Treasurer at the Abu Dhabi Chamber;Fouad Darwish, Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Chamber; His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and representatives of Abu Dhabi’s private sector.

The delegation from Rwanda led by His Excellency Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, included Mrs. Jeanne Francoise, Acting Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation in Rwanda,and Mr. Philip Lucky, Chief Investment Officer at Rwanda Development Board. The delegation also included more than 90 private sector representatives from Rwandacoveringdifferent industries, including Agriculture, Consulting, Education, Energy, Fintech, Healthcare, Technology, Manufacturing, Logistics, Real Estate, Tourism, Trade, and Mining.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will exchange expertise and information in economy, trade, investment and any other areas that serve their members. The two parties will aim to increase investment opportunities available for their private sectors by exchanging trade delegations, organising virtual events that serve the business sector for both parties, and conducting and exchanging economic and investment studies.

Masood Rahma Al Masaood Al Mehairbi, Treasurer at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Between 2017 and 2021, the imported products from Rwanda to Abu Dhabi and the non-oil exports from Abu Dhabi to Rwanda saw a significant increase. This increase reflects the Emirate’s efforts to achieve economic diversification, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and drive trade exchange between the two countries. We will continue working together to strengthen the economic relations and bring about the best outcomes in different industries.”

“Today, industrial growth in all sectors drives us to put an additional focus on promoting dialogue that supports growth in the UAE and Rwanda, with a particular focus on some of the fastest-growing industries,” he added.

His Excellency Emmanuel Hategeka,Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, said: “Rwanda and UAE enjoy excellent relations and bilateral trade and investment flows have been on an upward trajectory for the last four years. We expect the UAE-Rwanda Business Forum to bring the two business communities closer and deepen collaborations. Indeed this is the right time to reactivate economic exchanges to sustain the post-pandemic economic recovery”.

The Forum included a presentation by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) on the Abu Dhabi ecosystem, videos on opportunities for doing business in Abu Dhabi and Rwanda, as well as Business-to-business (B2B) roundtables between private sector representatives to discuss areas of collaboration.

