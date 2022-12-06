You are cordially invited by Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation to attend a press conference to announce the Abu Dhabi Festival programme for 2023.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Abu Dhabi Festival, ADMAF announces the spectacular line-up of world-renowned artists appearing at this year’s special edition, as well as exciting updates to its education and community initiatives, new partnerships, outstanding abroad events, and a full overview of activities planned throughout the festival.

The Founder of ADMAF, Founder and Artistic Director of ADF, HE Huda AlKhamis-Kanoo, will be joined at the press conference head-table by HE Mohammed Ahmed AlMurr, Vice Chairman of The National Library and Archive, and HE Mohammed Khalifa AlMubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

When: Monday 12 December 2022

Where: Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10:30am

The post Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 Programme Headline Announcement first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi