abu-dhabi-festival-presents-the-world-premiere-of-‘aida’,-a-co-production-with-teatro-realin-madrid

On the eve of World Opera Day, Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad presented its spectacular co-production of Aidaonthe opening night of Spain’s leading opera house, Teatro Real. The revived opera opened the season for the historical Teatro Real and comes nearly a quarter century after its debut performance in 1998. In attendance at the long-awaited performance were King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among many notable distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Reflecting on the partnership with the prestigious opera house, Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival said: “By partnering with the greatest international institutions to create new works, commissions and productions, Abu Dhabi Festival opens doors for people both at home and abroad to discover the world’s most renowned talents. We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Spain’s leading opera house, Teatro Real, to co-produce their season opener, Aida, giving audiences the opportunity to come together and experience the brilliant revival of composer Giuseppe Verdi’s powerful tale of love and betrayal”.

Her Excellency added, “The world premiere conducted by Maestro Nicola Luisotti, with stage direction by the acclaimed Hugo de Ana, features star performers, award-winning mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, leading operatic tenor Piotr Beczala and soprano Krassimira Stoyanova, further advancing Abu Dhabi’s presence abroad with history-making contributions to international creative content”.

In 2018, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) signed a letter of cooperation with Teatro Real, one of the most important cultural institutions in the country. The agreement, which was renewed this year, acknowledged common principles, goals and areas of interest for joint collaboration in performing arts and cultural creativity with the aim to explore opportunities in artistic productions, developmental activities and joint commissions across music and opera.

Monday night’s performance was a restored and updated version of the famous opera which revived the brilliant composer Giuseppe Verdi’s powerful tale of love and betrayal in four acts. Conducted by Maestro Nicola Luisotti, with stage direction and set and costume design by Hugo de Ana, the opening night featured star performers soprano Krassimira Stoyanova, tenor Piotr Beczała, baritone Carlos Álvarez and award-winning American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton.

Aida will run for three weeks at Teatro Royal from 24 October to 14 November.

To learn more about performance dates, please visit: https://www.teatroreal.es/en/show/aida-0. For more information about Abu Dhabi Festival 2022, visit: https://abudhabifestival.ae/programme-2022/

The post Abu Dhabi Festival Presents The World Premiere Of ‘Aida’, A Co-Production With Teatro Realin Madrid first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi