abu-dhabi-fund-for-development-and-ifc-sign-a-cooperation-framework-to-finance-sustainable-private-sector-projects

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation during the World Government Summit to support investments in emerging markets related to the clean energy transition, climate mitigation and adaptation, the adoption of clean technologies, and food security amongst others.

The cooperation framework aims to strengthen the strategic collaboration between the two organizations in several key areas, including through co-investing of up to AED5.5 billion (US$1.5 billion) to private sector-led projects.

The new cooperation also paves the way for an enhanced exchange of knowledge that leverages best practices and global expertise of both parties. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and Mr. Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC.

H.E. Al Suwaidi stated that the strategic partnership with the International Finance Corporation presented promising opportunities for attaining the sustainable development goals of developing countries. “The cooperation framework will boost investment in climate and food security projects in crucial sectors such as renewable energy and food security. It will also help stimulate economic activity in both the national private sector and in developing countries, enabling countries to achieve their development goals and programs,” he said.

Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director said: “To tackle climate change, ensure food security, and address unemployment, we need a strong private sector. We are joining forces with ADFD to co-finance private sector projects that address the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Through the Memorandum of Cooperation ADFD and IFC will work to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences, especially in supporting small and medium enterprises to promote economic development by encouraging the growth of private business enterprises in developing countries.

The post Abu Dhabi Fund For Development And IFC Sign A Cooperation Framework To Finance Sustainable Private Sector Projects first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Ufficio Stampa