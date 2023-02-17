abu-dhabi-media’s-kadak-fm-announced-as-the-uae’s-no.-1-radio-station-across-total-population

Kadak FM, owned by Abu Dhabi Media, has secured its position as the UAE’s official No. 1 radio station across total population, according to IPSOS reach for November and December 2022.

This accomplishment reflects Abu Dhabi Media’s ongoing efforts to provide innovative and high-quality content to consolidate its position as an original content creator and leader, particularly among South Asians in the UAE.

Kadak FM is a Hindi radio station offering listeners access to positive, vibrant, informative, local and fun content, including the best of Bollywood, music, celebrity interviews, and more. The name ‘KADAK’ finds its origins in the Indian subcontinent, an expression that evokes happiness and satisfaction, and has become an integral part of the local parlance among residents in the UAE.

Those who would like to listen to Kadak can tune into 97.3 FM (Abu Dhabi), 88.8 FM (Dubai) and 95.6 FM (Al Ain).

