abu-dhabi-music-&-arts-foundation-celebrated-world-poetry-day-with-“poems-with-zayed’s-ambition”

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation celebrated World Poetry Day 2023 with a captivating event entitled “Poems with Zayed’s Ambition” under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The event took place on Wednesday, March 222023, at the Manarat Al Saadiyat Theatre.

The celebration was a tribute to World Poetry Day, approved by the General Conference of UNESCO during its 30th session held in Paris in 1999. Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation organized an event that featured three Emirati poets who paid tribute to the astronaut who embarked on the longest Arab journey in history into space. Through their poetry, they enhanced the status of Arabic poetry and its role in expressing the issues of the homeland and peoples, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, which is known for its cultural richness and the heritage of its people.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “We are pleased to celebrate World Poetry Day with an evening of poetry inspired by the poems of Sheikh Zayed, paying tribute to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi’s historic journey to space. We commemorate this exceptional achievement by presenting the talents of established Emirati poets Najat Al Dhahri, Maryam Al-Zarouni, and Dr. Hassan Al-Najjar who through insightful dialogue share their unique perspectives and interpretations of Sheikh Zayed’s poetic legacy.”

Her Excellency added: “ADMAF’s Riwaq Al Adab Wal Kitab, now in its eighth year, has published over 120 books in thought, literature, and poetry. The special initiative highlights our commitment to preserving cultural identity and Arabic literature while celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage and its determined will for evolution.”

The participating poets were Poet Najat Al-Dhaheri, Wasifa Ameer Al-Shu’araa, Poet Maryam Al-Zarouni, and Poet Dr. Hassan Al-Najjar. These renowned poets were interviewed by Poet and journalist Sameh Kaoush, offering insights into their creative process and inspirations.

The event was a great success, attracting a diverse audience of poetry lovers from across the region. The participants enjoyed an evening of rich cultural exchange, highlighting the deep connection between poetry and the heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

“Poems with Zayed’s Ambition” was a testament to the Abu Dhabi Foundation for Culture and Art’s commitment to promoting artistic and cultural excellence in the region. This event demonstrated the importance of poetry as a means of expression and communication, and its significance in preserving cultural heritage.

