abu-dhabi-music-&-arts-foundation-signs-mou-with-mohammed-bin-zayed-university-of-artificial-intelligence

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) as part of its ongoing efforts to empower the nation’s youth and help develop their skills. Through the agreement, both parties aim to create a pathway to knowledge by co-curating a programme involving international professors, speakers, artists in residence, scientists, and thought leaders in the cultural and creative sectors.

H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“ADMAF continues its commitment to empowering young minds and investing in the development of their skills and abilities with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence ahead of our engaging Riwaq-Al Fikr talk exploring the implications of AI on the music and creative industries.”

Her Excellency continued, “The MoU marks an exciting new chapter in the intersection of technology and the arts. This important collaboration promises to push the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and knowledge exchange and reflects ADMAF’s efforts in fostering a thriving arts and culture scene while embracing the transformative potential of technology.”

The MoU will see both entities affirm their commitment to fostering a cultural and creative environment for emerging local talents through key activities that include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths) projects, artistresidencies and publishing research papers, in addition to the evening’s Riwaq Al Fikr – ADMAF Talk which is an initiative launched by ADMAF in 2010 to promote cultural and artistic dialogue between industry experts and the public.

“I’m excited to partner with Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo as ADMAF and MBZUAI share the same mission – to celebrate, cultivate, and embrace creativity in all its forms. Art and science are siblings in human history, and together, our institutions will work to develop a new generation of leaders who are well-rounded in both,” MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing said. “We admire ADMAF’s contributions to the promotion of art, culture, and creativity, and as a new university, we strive to produce graduates who are exemplary in STEM as well as highly versant in the humanities, art, and literature.”

Following the MoU signing, the Riwaq Al Fikr – ADMAF Talk held in collaboration with MBZUAIentitled‘Music And Artificial Intelligence’ engaged audience members at the University’sKnowledge Center Auditorium in a thought-provoking discussion on how new AI technologies can create unique forms of artistic expression across music and the performing arts, and its implications for the future of music. The panel of leading experts in the field of music and artificial intelligence included Gus Xia, Visiting Assistant Professor of Machine Learning at theMBZUAI; Hasan Hujairi, Music Department Manager, Sharjah Performing Arts Academy; and Mohammed Al Ogaily: VP Product Anghami.

