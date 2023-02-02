abu-dhabi-national-exhibition-centre-gears-up-for-busy-year-of-major-international-events-in-2023

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, part of ADNEC Group, is preparing to host major international exhibitions and conferences throughout 2023, welcoming visitors, exhibitors, and speakers from all over the world. Almost one third (33%) of these events will be taking place for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, aligning with ADNEC Group’s efforts both to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital for business tourism in the region, and to make a socio-economic impact, supporting the sustainable development of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi.

The Centre’s schedule in 2023 includes several events that will be held simultaneously. This will be possible thanks to the opening of the Marina Hall, the biggest specialized waterfront exhibition hall in the MENA region at an area of 10,000 square meters. Marina Hall has helped increase total indoor and outdoor exhibition space to over 153,000 square meters, enhancing the Centre’s ability to host multiple events at the same time, and confirming its position as the biggest exhibition and conference centre in the MENA region.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We at ADNEC Group are looking forward to another year full of diverse events, exhibitions and conferences, that enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for business and leisure tourism in the region, and support the growth of this important sector in a way that achieves a positive return for the economy and society in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general.A busy schedule also contributes to the consolidation of the Group’s standing and its vital and fundamental role in shaping the future of the business tourism sector, and is in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years, supporting the development of local industries and the nation’s talent and knowledge base.

“We continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an exceptional global destination by deploying modern facilities, advanced infrastructure, and high-quality services to host and organize all kinds of events that provide ideal platforms for event organizers, and bring together exhibitors, experts, decision-makers, and visitors from all over the world, allowing them to showcase the latest products and innovations in all sectors, as well as building a wide network of relationships between the most prominent institutions in the UAE and stakeholders around the world,” he added.

This Centre began this year’s events with the 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference, held on 9 January and attended by security chiefs from Arab countries and representatives of Arab and global agencies. This was followed by the inauguration of the research ship Jiwun, developed by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi – the first of its kind in the UAE and the most advanced in the Middle East – with the inauguration taking place at the Marina Hall. This was followed by a series of events as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held on 16-18 January, bringing together Ministers and top decision-makers, business leaders, and technology pioneers from around the world. These events included the World Future Energy Summit, Zayed Sustainability Awards ceremony, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, Sustainable Innovation Forum, EcoWASTE 2023, Water Exhibition and Forum, Smart Cities Forum, and the Environment and Comate Forum. The Centre also hosted the 2nd Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference on 20-21 January and a number of accompanying activities.

In February, the Centre will be hosting the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition from 2-7 February, an international competition held every four years with the goal of revolutionizing global food supply chains and their impact on communities around the world.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence will also be organizing the 16th edition of the National Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023) on 20-24 February.

On 3-5 March, the Centre will host the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2023, for fans of comic books, movies, and innovative artists, creators, and characters. On 4-5 March, the Centre will also be hosting the 14th Annual Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference, and on 6-8 March the National Service Career Fair 2023, organized by the Ministry of Defence’s National Service and Reserve Authority, with the goal of facilitating networking between servicemen, reservists, and those seeking a job in the military.

In April, the Centre will host the Abu Dhabi School & Nursery Show on 29-30 April, which brings together a selection of schools and nurseries in one venue,to address their educational concerns.

In May, the Centre will be hosting over seven exhibitions and conferences, including the World Utilities Conference on 9-10 May, bringing together leaders from the energy sector to discuss trends and technologies that will affect the demand for energy in the future.May 9-10 will see the Annual Investment Forum 2023, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, with a variety of activities including an exhibition and roundtable meetings. The Centre will also host the IATA Ground Handling Conference on 16-18 May, also taking place for the first time in the UAE, which plays a vital role as a platform for all leaders of the aviation and ground-handling sector for discussing topics in this field.

The Middle East Rail 2023 exhibition and conference will be held on 15-16 May, in conjunction with the Roads and Traffic Expo 2023and Mobility Live– taking place for the first time in the Middle East – which is a prominent event focussed on using innovation and technology to create a significant and tangible impact in the transport and mobility sector.

On 22-28 May, the Centre will be hosting the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, an annual literary event bringing together the key players in the publishing industry in the MENA region. That month’s activities will conclude with the ElectricVehicle Innovation Summit on 29-31 May.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will also be hosting Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East, which seeks to encourage all people in Abu Dhabi to embrace a healthy lifestyle and exercise during the summer. The event provides an ideal environment for sports, with air-conditioned indoor facilities that allow individuals, groups, and families to enjoy a variety of sports and entertainment activities.

On 20-24 July, the Centre will host the 34th International Nursing Research Congress, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East and will be attended by a large number of specialists and experts from the nursing sector and other related sectors.

August 23-29 will witness the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, the largest annual event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, which is dedicated to hunting and equestrian activities, and promoting and preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

In October, the Centre will host over world-class events: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) on 2-5 October; the World Investment Forum (UNCTAD 2023) on 16-20 October, held for the first time in the UAE; the International Council on Archives (ICA)Conference on 10-13 October; and the Auto Moto Show 2023 on 19-22 October, in addition to Najah Expo Abu Dhabi 2023 and other events.

The Centre will also be hosting the Global Information Technology Challenge for People of Determination 2023, an international competition which will be held for the first time in the Middle East on 25-27 October. This event aims to develop the abilities and skills of people of determination in the field of information technology. From 31 October to 2 November, the Centre will host the World Ports Conference 2023, which is taking place for the first time in the UAE and brings together some of the most prominent port operators in the world, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Sports and Fitness Exhibition, which brings together the best fitness companies in the region to showcase the most modern and innovative fitness products and technologies, and many other events.

In November, the Centre will host more than 12 prominent international exhibitions and conferences, including the Abu Dhabi Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2023 on 1-5 November, Abu Dhabi International Boat Show from 16-19 November, the Global Media Congress on 14-16 November, the School and Nursery Show on 18-19 November, the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers Conference which will be held for the first time in the UAE on 19-21 November, the Vive Middle East exhibition on 20-22 November, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition on 27-29, Tawdheef Abu Dhabi 2023, and many other events.

