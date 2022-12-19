abu-dhabi-school-of-government-hosts-first-of-its-kind-government-talent-re-imagined-event

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) has hosted the first Government Talent Re-Imagined event. The first-of-its-kind event in the government sector of the emirate came as part of the ADSG’s ongoing efforts to build a pool of exceptional UAE national talents working in Abu Dhabi Government.

The event was attended by His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, His Excellency Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, and welcomed the participation of more than 400 Abu Dhabi government representatives. The event aimed to enhance harmony and cooperation among government entities and provide a platform to serve as an incubator for ideas and effective communication among minds. By participating, Abu Dhabi Government employees were able to help redefine the future of talents by offer their ideas and suggestions to elevate the learning and development ecosystem of the emirate.

The event involved an interactive brainstorming session, in which the participants were divided into four teams to focus on the event’s four themes; Digitize, Imagine, Engage, and Expand. Each theme sought to motivate participants to generate ideas and suggestions on how to elevate government excellence and build a promising future for UAE National talents in Abu Dhabi.

The Digitize team focused on the role of technology in enhancing the ADSG’s efforts to provide added-value to Abu Dhabi Government employees through high-level learning and development opportunities.

The Imagine team outlined advanced learning tools and opportunities that the ADSG can utilize to improve its capabilities and elevate the professional learning and development experiences it provides to Abu Dhabi government employees.

The Engage team provided ideas to build a community of leaders who rely on effective practices, giving them a variety of networking opportunities. The session also discussed means of enhancing communication and cooperation between the ADSG and government entities in the emirate, highlighting the required tools for elevating the learning and development ecosystem in the emirate to meet the needs of Abu Dhabi Government more efficiently.

The Expand team focused on coming up with ideas related to achieving a shift in the mindset to focus on individuals and talents in the government sector.

Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi said: “Today, we convened the Government Talent Re-Imagined event, which is a first-of-its-kind government led event in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We are pleased to witness an impressive turnout of government representatives and talents, who have played a critical role in generating ideas and suggestions to help consolidate a brighter and promising present and future for government talents.

“The ADSG reaffirms its commitment to developing the learning and development ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and elevating the competencies of present and future talents, in a manner that contributes to meeting the Abu Dhabi government’s needs. While also providing talents with the opportunity to play a leading role in achieving the vision and strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi government.”

This event contributed to strengthening the ADSG’s efforts to build a pool of exceptional government talents to meet the needs of the Abu Dhabi Government, while also enhancing cooperation and communication between employees in Abu Dhabi Government entities and the ADSG. This contributes to achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Government and its march toward continued excellence.

