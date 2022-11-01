abu-dhabi-showdown-week-a-knockout-success-in-global-combat-sports-capital

A sensational Abu Dhabi Showdown Week packed with a wide diversity of activities, managed to once again highlight why Abu Dhabi has earned a reputation as a global capital of combat sports.

The fourth edition of the fight festival is the result of a strategic five-year partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation. It was the emirate’s first fight week that was held at full capacity since the start of the pandemic, with fans showing up in huge numbers for a range of activities between October 17th – 23rd.

Even before the action got underway inside the packed-out venue, two bespoke UFC Fan Experiences at Yas Mall and Yas Bay offered fight fans access to immersive activations, with a chance to test their reflexes, speed, and strength. Meanwhile, press conferences, open workouts, and fighter weigh-ins provided fans an unparalleled opportunity to engage with their favourite UFC stars.

With thousands of fans travelling from all corners of the globe – and celebrities such as American TV host Steve Harvey, singer Jason Derulo, and former Barcelona and Juventus footballer Miralem Pjanic in attendance, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week lived up its billing as an unmissable, ever-growing event.

When the fighters finally entered the Octagon on Saturday, Abu Dhabi and UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV offered one of the most stacked fight cards of the year – with two title fights, two women’s bouts, and Arab fighters entertaining the sold-out crowd. The relationship between the two entities has thrived ever since the UAE capital hosted Fight Island in 2020, and the weekend’s incredible fight card underlined the strength of that bond.

