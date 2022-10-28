abu-dhabi-to-host-international-conference-for-initiatives-on-organ-and-tissue-donation-and-transplantation

Organised by the UAE National committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, Abu Dhabi will host the international Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation from November 7-9, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The conference will see the participation of more than 30 speakers including experts and specialists in the field of medical treatment and representatives from the World Health Organization(WHO) and over 20 countries.

The conference aims to shed light on global experiences and best practices related to the scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects of organ donation, in addition to raising awareness around healthy living and prevention of disease in the community.

The conference is organised by the UAE National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue. The committee comprises national and local strategic partners including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The conference is supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) as the destination partner, Abu Dhabi Media Company as a media partner and Etihad Airways as the travel partner for the conference.

Numerous panel sessions, presentations and lectures will examine topics such as the current situation of organ donation worldwide, the most prominent challenges faced by institutions, the challenges of chronic kidney failure and transplantation, parameters of brain death determination,relationship between organ transplantation and personalised medicine, the importance of follow-ups with transplant recipients, the importance of spreading awareness and building capabilities in organ donation and transplant domain as well as the experiences and challenges in corneal transplant. The conference will enable networking among stakeholders looking to collaborate on organ storage and donation.The conference will shed light on the importance of international collaboration in bridging the gap between organ availability and the need for transplantation, raising community awareness on organ donation and transplant and prevention of organ failure diseases, knowledge sharing on institutional experiences in the field, and the role of health insurance and charitable institutions in supporting organ donation and transplant.

The conference will host an art exhibition that includes artistic and literary works highlighting the history of organ donation locally and globally. The exhibition will feature award-winning artistic drawings and inspiring stories of young organ recipients and international and local artists.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee, stated:“Post-mortem donations have become a tangible reality in the UAE since issuing the Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues. The development of the UAE National Programme of Organ Donation and Transplant has witnessed a quantum leap in donations from post-mortem donors and has led to impressive results in transplants of the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys. Thanks to the guidance and support of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work toward providing the community with the best care, improving the quality of life and promoting cultural tolerance and solidarity. In addition, we appreciate the tireless support of all the stakeholders in the healthcare sector and other local and federal entities.”

Al Obaidli added: “We are pleased to organise this key international conference in Abu Dhabi, which will provide a distinguished platform for experts and decision-makers worldwide to exchange expertise and experiences in the organ donation and transplant fields, along with shedding light on vital challenges faced in this field.Throughout the conference, we will showcase UAE’s successful experience in organ donation and transplantation as well as its future plans aimed at improving the lives of community members in the UAE and the region.”

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, “Hayat”, is a UAE national programme that promotes the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in line with the highest international standards and practices. Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.

Since its launch, the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue has succeeded in enabling 114 families of 20 different nationalities to donate 417 organs, including heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, small intestine and kidneys, that were transplanted to 400 organ failure patients from 29 different nationalities. The exchange of organ transplants with a group of countries in the region has also been activated.The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem through the website: https://mohap.gov.ae/ar/services/social/organ-donation.

To register for the conference and for more information, please visit the website: http://www.Intlconf4od.ae

