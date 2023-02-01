abu-dhabi’s-first-destination-wide-ladies’-night-has-arrived-at-yas-marina

Calling all ladies in the capital: Yas Marina is Abu Dhabi’s new home for Ladies’ Night every Wednesday!

A whole package for the ultimate night out complete with stunning marina views and a bounty of vibrant dining and nightlife offerings to choose from, Yas Marina is absolutely spoiling city dwellers with not one, not two – but six Ladies’ Night offerings to choose from every Wednesday.

If a swanky evening out with your girl gang is what the doctor ordered, then a visit to Yas Marina’s newest resident Penelope’s is the perfect cure. Every Wednesday night, ladies can enjoy free flowing house grape between 8pm and midnight at this fine French Mediterranean concept. Ps. a little birdie told us that guests arriving early can enjoy a free glass of bubbly as a treat. Spread the word.

If you’re looking for a fun but laid-back spot for post-work bevvies accompanied by some seriously snack-worthy nibbles, look no further than Stars N Bars.Grab the girls and enjoy the American sports bar’s ladies’ night deal which includes five drinks and a sharing platter for just AED 79. If you needed more convincing, there’s also a 20% discount on other items on the food menu too!

Stop by Diablito for some Mediterranean vibes because you won’t want ‘ta-pas’ on a Wednesday evening. Bring a gal pal and say ole to 3 hours of unlimited sparkling grape and sangria from 6-11pm for just AED 100. You’ll also be able to avail 50% off a select menu filled with delectable bites.

It won’t be a ladies’ night without stopping by Iris. Dust of your dancing shoes and dance the night away with 4 hours of unlimited drinks at AED 100, or unlimited drinks all night for AED 150. Dress to impress, expect smooth beats and beverages to match.

Offering the freshest catchof the day with incredible views of Yas Marina, Aquarium is the place to be on a Wednesday night. Enjoy unlimited house beverages for AED 55 or an additional AED 149 for sumptuous seafood paella from 7pm – 11pm. Grab your drink and snap the perfect Instagrammable moment with your bestie – a night to remember indeed.

Ladies in the mood for Middle Eastern fare on a Wednesday have got to check out Ishtar. Stop byand sip on unlimited house beverages from 8pm – midnight while you nibble on a platter of mix mezze for just AED 89.

The fabulous fun at Yas Marina doesn’t stop there – those keen to do something active on a Wednesday night can enjoy Marina Padel’s ladies’ night offer – get on the court and quench your thirst with a free beverage after your game.

For more information on the ladies’ night Wednesdays at Yas Marina, please visit YasMarina.ae

and follow along on social media @yasmarinaaabudhabi for the latest updates.

Vittorio Rienzo