Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala commits further £300 million to CityFibre





Mubadala Investment Co. committed a further £300 million to CityFibre to accelerate its growth plans and enable the fiber network builder to join the UK’s ‘project gigabit’ rural program.

The new equity commitment builds on the Abu Dhabi wealth fund’s initial £500 million investment into CityFibre as part of a wider financing in September 2021, according to a statement.

That saw Mubadala and Interogo Holding join investors Antin Infrastructure Partners and the infrastructure business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

CityFibre is currently engaged in a £4 billion investment program to roll-out fiber infrastructure to up to 8 million homes by 2025.

