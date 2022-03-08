cronaca

Academy Awards Luncheon: Ariana DeBose Would Love to Host the Oscars, Andrew Garfield Wants to Work With Paul Thomas Anderson

by
8 March 2022
The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon was a happy occasion full of hugs between stars, but also a sense of trepidation as the first Academy luncheon since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. With a live, in-person event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, with remarks from Oscars producer Will Packer […]

