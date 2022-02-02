cronaca

Academy Museum Launches ‘Branch Selects’ Screening Series, With Weekly Movies Honoring Each Branch

by
2 February 2022
academy-museum-launches-‘branch-selects’-screening-series,-with-weekly-movies-honoring-each-branch

Last month, the Academy Museum launched “Branch Selects,” a series that screens every Tuesday night at the museum with the chosen film highlighting a distinct area of filmmaking. Bernardo Rondeau, the museum’s senior director of film programs, says the idea came from receiving a lot of recommendations and feedback across the board from its members. […]

%d bloggers like this: