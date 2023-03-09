Accelerating a Net-Zero Future with Carbon Credits

Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement is critical, yet national climate pledges fall short.

To reach net-zero by 2050, immediate action and $9.2 trillion in annual investment is required, or about 7-9% of global GDP. This would be $3.5 trillion annually more than today, which in 2020 was equal to roughly:

50% of corporate profits

25% of tax revenues

7% of household spending

This infographic sponsored by Carbon Streaming Corporation shows how carbon credits can help accelerate a net-zero future by funding climate action.

Closing the Funding Gap With Carbon Credits

Carbon credits play a vital role in channelling finance to help close this funding gap. Here are some ways in which carbon credits can be used:

Unabated Emissions: Compensate for unabated or residual emissions while prioritizing mitigation on a science-based pathway. Accelerate Global Transition: For beyond value chain mitigation to accelerate the global transition to net-zero. Sustainability Goals: Achieve sustainability goals beyond climate action e.g. preserving biodiversity and valuable ecosystems.

Thanks to a growing number of initiatives listed below, 2023 is anticipated to bring greater credibility and transparency to the carbon credit market.

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Climate Action Data Trust

Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative

Not Every Carbon Credit is Equal

Identifying high-quality carbon credits is important because not every type of credit offers the same scope of benefits. Carbon credit buyers look for credits that offer tangible benefits that go beyond CO₂ reduction or removal, such as:

Advancing Sustainable Development Goals

Creating jobs in local communities

Protecting biodiversity

Providing education and job training

Often, credits that offer these types of benefits command a price premium.

At the same time, demand for carbon credits is expected to increase. Within the decade, the value of the voluntary carbon market could grow from $2 billion up to $50 billion.

Voluntary carbon markets refer to the transactions in which carbon credits are purchased by corporate and other buyers that voluntarily (not required by a regulatory act) want to compensate for their emissions or advance sustainability goals.

2021 2030 (estimated) Voluntary Carbon Market Value $2B Up to $50B Voluntary Carbon Market Volume ~500M tCO₂e 1.5-2B tCO₂e

Source: Ecosystem Marketplace, McKinsey, UNFCCC

Today, over 8,300 corporate, 1,100 municipal, and 52 regional net-zero commitments are set to drive market growth.

Carbon Streaming’s Innovative Approach to Climate Action

Carbon Streaming is a publicly listed company that invests capital in high integrity carbon credit projects on a global scale. It uses the proven, flexible streaming model to create long-term partnerships.

This model aligns interests to benefit all stakeholders.

Project Partners Carbon Streaming Credit Buyers Delivers upfront cash

to project Ongoing payments

for life of project Sales channel to monetize

carbon credits Maximum value sought for credit sales with a revenue share structure Ability to create or accelerate tangible co-benefits Recurring credits received throughout the term No responsibility for operating or capital costs Potential value appreciation with purchase terms set upfront Independent verification Established buffer pools Majority of purchase price flows to projects and local communities Investment-grade

due diligence Diverse and long-term supply of credits Credits with additional sustainable benefits Access to new project types as portfolio grows

Carbon Streaming’s growing portfolio of carbon credits includes over 20 projects across six different project types in 12 countries that aim to accelerate a net-zero future.

Transformative Year Ahead

By the end of 2023, carbon credits are expected to be issued from 10 or more projects.

Importantly, all of Carbon Streaming’s carbon projects aim to advance multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals. Carbon Streaming intends to continue growing and diversifying its portfolio while selling carbon credits received to maximize value for all stakeholders.

>>>Interested in learning more about Carbon Streaming? Click here to learn more.