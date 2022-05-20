act-fast!-tory-burch-just-marked-down-some-of-their-trendiest-spring-styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Major deal alert! Tory Burch is kicking off our weekend on the right note by marking down tons of their spring styles, and we’re here to tell you about the best of the best. There’s a great deal of inventory to sift through, so we wanted to bring you our top sale picks for you to shop now.

So many of these styles are current and will transition beautifully into the summer — and beyond. If you’re overwhelmed by the options and don’t know where to start, check out what we have lined up below!

This Packable Shopping Tote

You can keep this bag folded up and stored if you plan on shopping for groceries later in the day! It’s also ideal for travel if you need an extra tote that doesn’t take up a lot of room.

Get the Ella Printed Market Tote (originally $198) on sale for $149 at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag

We’ve truly never seen a convertible purse that looks quite like this one! You can wear it over the shoulder or use the longer chain strap for a completely different vibe. You can even wear it as a crossbody!

Get the Kira Chevron Crescent Bag (originally $428) on sale for $319 at Tory Burch!

This Large Roomy Tote

The mint green shade of this classic tote bag is absolutely stunning for summer. We’re ditching our black work totes and opting for this fun bright hue for the rest of the season!

Get the Ella Tote Bag (originally $248) on sale for $199 at Tory Burch!

These Platform Espadrilles

The espadrille is the epitome of a summer shoe, and we adore this take on the style! They have a thick platform sole, and we’re obsessed with the loafer design that feels refined.

Get the Seaside Loafer Espadrille (originally $278) on sale for $189 at Tory Burch!

This Sleek Leather Purse

This shoulder bag is a total classic. It’s made from beautiful leather that’s smooth, featuring the iconic double “T” logo in bright gold right at the center. It’s the perfect everyday purse that you’ll love for years — or even decades — to come!

Get the Miller Small Classic Shoulder Bag (originally $448) on sale for $339 at Tory Burch!

These Fun Platform Slides

Slides are simple, but there are ways to make them look chic and fun — which is exactly what these sandals accomplish! We dig the bubble-like texture of the leather, plus the different colors used to create this stunning shoe.

Get the Quilted Platform (originally $328) on sale for $229 at Tory Burch!

These Comfy Heeled Sandals

These shoes can be worn with everything and anything. They work for casual outfits and pair perfectly with any type of elevated ensemble. The heel height is also at the proper level to make them comfortable all day long!

Get the City Heel Sandal (originally $298) on sale for $209 at Tory Burch!

