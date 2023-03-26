Actor Jonathan Majors, 33, was arrested overnight for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City. Local police identified the alleged victim only as a 30-year-old who was involved in a domestic dispute with the high-profile thespian.

Officers said the incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Cops responded at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Saturday to a 911 call inside an apartment in the area of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the 10th Precinct.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” police wrote, without going into details regarding what specifically happened in this incident. They did say, however, that the woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Officers said they took Majors into custody without incident. He is charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

Related Coverage:

The actor recently made his name in productions like the HBO series Lovecraft County, the film Creed, and taking point as the iconic villain Kang in Marvel’s franchise of movies and television shows.

A representative denied that Majors engaged in any wrongdoing.

“He has done nothing wrong,” the spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The post Actor Jonathan Majors charged with strangulation after woman found with injuries to head and neck: Cops first appeared on Law & Crime.

Vittorio Ferla