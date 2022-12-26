ad-ports-group-bags-seven-harvard-business-council-international-awards

AD Ports Group has been awarded seven Harvard Business Council International Awards achieving top winner status for the 2022 second cycle. Out of all participants, AD Ports Group stood out as their result scores were the highest of all other entities that entered the competition.

‘The Harvard Business Council International Awards’ is the global standard for total quality management and continuous improvement. This platform offers organisations from around the world the opportunity to tell their success stories of achieving organisational excellence, adopting best practices and providing services that meet stakeholder’s expectations.

Over 500 businesses, from 83 countries around the world entered the critical assessment process. Applicants were scrutinised by international professional experts and evaluated based on Harvard Business Council’s quality management and business excellence framework.

There were 60 winners announced at the virtual awards ceremony, with AD Ports Group taking home 7, including diamond status in two awards. These prestigious accolades are an endorsement of the extraordinary resilience and limitless vision which enables AD Ports Group to breed success after success to be at the forefront of the trade industry.

Ahmad Al Khayat, Vice President of Excellence Management, AD Ports Group said: “We are proud that the Harvard Business Council has recognised AD Ports Group’s major achievements throughout 2022, in addition to the commitment of our team to continually improve our service. Throughout 2022, AD Ports Group has extended its presence in international markets and boosted connectivity between trading partners, and the recognition of a global body such as the Harvard Business Council is an important reflection of our efforts.”

The Ports cluster of AD Ports Group was presented with the diamond level Organisational Award; this is the highest award that can be bestowed on to any entity by the Harvard Business Council. After rigorous scrutiny, the Ports Cluster’s activities and functions was found to have made a positive contribution to the country’s economy, whilst cementing their status within several global rankings as one of the world’s leading ports. The Ports cluster was further recognised for its remarkable regional expansion and business agreements signed with countries leading to further success and growth.

The gold level Dealing with Covid-19 Award was awarded to Economic Cities and Free Zones cluster for ensuring business continuity and growth despite the sudden challenges.

The gold status Organisational Health & Safety Award was given to the Logistics Cluster for the innovative and efficient systems implemented to monitor and prevent threats and hazards in the workplace.

An additional gold prize was awarded to the Logistics Cluster for the Business Communication Award; they assiduously commit to improving the way of communicating its messages to achieve stakeholder happiness and enhance AD Ports Group brand image.

Three individual awards were presented to AD Ports Group’s employees; the diamond level Professional Award was presented to Maysoon Hijazi, Executive Excellence Program, for her contribution to the remarkable achievements of the Ports Cluster’s overall excellence through the improvement of its quality management system. Hosam Sheikhani, Commercial & Business Development Manager achieved the Gold level Professional Award for his engagement in several successful projects that brought great financial value to the organization. Fatima Al Matrooshi, Business Support Specialist, was given the Women Leaders Award for her role in introducing innovative ideas to Khalifa Port’s offices, resulting in major operational enhancements.

The post AD Ports Group Bags Seven Harvard Business Council International Awards first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano