ad-ports-group-hosts-world-sailing-development-symposium-2022

AD Ports Group, in collaboration with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, sponsored the World Sailing Development Symposium 2022, an annual conference for Member National Authorities (MNAs) that took place on Yas Island.

The event provided an opportunity for members to share and discuss development initiatives, with a view to helping shape overall world sailing strategy.

More than 70 global attendees gathered for the event, including the President of World Sailing Federation and all his deputies; Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Board Member of SARF and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Mohammed Al Obeidli, Secretary General, UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation.

The two-day symposium consisted of interactive workshops, keynote speeches and networking opportunities designed to enable a deeper understanding of current global developments which, in turn, impact national programmes.

Day One of the conference was themed ‘Learn to Sail, Participation & Growth of Sailing’, with topics covering sustainability, support for ‘learn to sail’ programmes, and the future growth of sailing. The second day of the event was oriented towards ‘Performance Sailing’, where delegates convened to discuss specific programmes and resources for world sailing.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the Member National Authorities for the continuous efforts to promote world sailing and for the vote of confidence in bringing their annual conference to the UAE. Sailing is a core part of our national heritage and a key sport for many people in the UAE, so we are proud to contribute to the efforts to support its growth and development.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “Following the direction of our wise leadership, AD Ports Group is committed to sharing insights and strategies that enable the continued transformation and evolution of world sailing. Our unique vantage point within the industry enables us to share valuable insights into a variety of diverse initiatives, which can lead to greater global impact, and provide sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the global sailing community.”

