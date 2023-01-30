ad-ports-group-receives-world-class-recognition-for-outstanding-investment-in-employees

Having been the first organisation in the region to be awarded the prestigious IIP Platinum Accreditation by Investors in People (IIP) in 2019, AD Ports Group announced today that it has retained its ‘We Invest in People’ platinum-level accreditation for the fourth consecutive year, following a thorough strategic review assessment.

This prestigious accreditation is the highest accolade the ‘Investors in People’ bestows and is the highest that can be achieved against the IIP standard. Only two percent of 50,000 participating organisations from 66 countries, reached this level. It acknowledges the Group for the clarity of its vision and its high-performing culture that consistently prioritises a healthy and highly productive work environment, by ensuring best-practice employee engagement, continuous upskilling and improved wellbeing.

AD Ports Group significantly expanded its operations globally in 2022, with major investments and joint ventures in markets around the world. Despite its rapid growth, the group has succeeded in maintaining an agile work culture that provides employees with opportunities to learn and grow in their chosen careers and ensures engagement and retention. This has consequently contributed to the overall success of the Group, as well as its employees.

Maitha Al Marar, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, AD Ports Group said: “AD Ports Group is delighted to have consistently retained our ‘We Invest in People’ Platinum accreditation. The ‘We Invest in People’ framework benchmarks us against the best from around the world. This prestigious international accolade demonstrates our world-class dedication to successful people management. It also indicates the strength of the leadership that starts with the GCEO and cascades down to all employees at different levels across the Group’s corporate functions and business clusters and the focus on setting the right governance to ensure consistency of practices.

“As a leading industry, trade, and logistics organisation, AD Ports Group is well-known for being an employer of choice attracting and retaining the best talent from around the world. We are committed to continuing investing in initiatives that support our people’s aspirations, and promote a culture of pride among our people for being part of our rewarding work environment where their personal and professional wellbeing is a top priority.”

In order to achieve the platinum accreditation, AD Ports Group has consistently demonstrated clear communication of company objectives across all levels of the business and motivated employees to work towards these goals. Furthermore, the Group fosters a culture of trust and responsibility, where employees can take ownership of their role, and are empowered to make decisions.

IIP has acknowledged the remarkable transformation AD Ports Group underwent in 2022, going from a local company to an international organisation.

The IIP framework defines what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

