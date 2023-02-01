Adani abruptly abandons $3.5 billion share sale as crisis mounts by Ufficio Stampa 1 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The withdrawal of the share offering marks a stunning setback for Gautam Adani, whose group which has been in turmoil since a report by a US short-seller last week. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Adani abruptly abandons $3.5 billion share sale as crisis mounts” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Adani abruptly abandons $3.5 billion share sale as crisis mounts”