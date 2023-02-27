As part of ADCB’s commitment to delivering an unrivalled experience for all customers, the Bank announced today the launch of its new 365 Cashback Credit Card, offering customers market leading cashback and lifestyle benefits.

Available in both conventional and Shari’ah compliant variants, the ADCB 365 Cashback Credit Card rewards customers with extensive cashback value when using their cards for everyday expenses. The card offers 3% cashback on utilities, telecom, fuel, and Salik; 6% cashback on dining and food delivery; 5% cashback on groceries; and 1% cashback on all other retail purchases.

Customers can earn up to AED 1,000 in cashback per month when spending AED 5,000 or more within a calendar month with no defined caps per category of spending.The card also offers 0% interest payment plans on school fees, balance transfers, and credit card loans while extending lifestyle benefits such as buy 1 get 1 free tickets at VOX Cinemas and 12% discount on hotel bookings at Agoda.

Customers have the chance to earn a welcome bonus of AED 365 by spending AED 5,000 or more within 45 days of the card issuance. The card offers this comprehensive suite of features and benefits without any annual fees for the first year.

The 365 Cashback Card is designed with the customers’ everyday needs in mind and is made of recycled plastic in alignment with the Bank’s ESG framework and the UAE’s ambitions for an inclusive, net-zero economy. This newest addition to ADCB’s diverse credit card portfolio is a testament to the Bank’sdedicationto service excellence and in staying adaptive to customers evolving banking habits.

The post ADCB Introduces The New 365 Cashback Credit Card With Unparalleled Cashback And Lifestyle Benefits first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi