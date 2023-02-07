adcoop-&-makani-properties-successfully-open-doors-to-largest-warehouse-in-kezad,-abu-dhabi

The capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi witnessed the unveiling of one of the highest retail warehouses in the Emirate,in the KEZAD area, the latest development under the umbrella of Makani ADCOOP Logistics. Inaugurated by His Excellency Saeed Eid Saeed Al Ghafli, this ground-breaking activity was carried out in association with Makani Real Estate, the developing arm of ADCOOP. Also present at the event the Board of Directors, dignitaries, officials, partners and management staff.

The KEZAD group is UAE’s largest operator for fully integrated economic zones, business services and industrial real estate solutions. Committed to creating competitive business ecosystems that encourage sustainable growth, through open, agile, and integrated environments, the opening of the warehouse is just the example of how the group, aims to supporting and assisting the communities in the region.

Significantly standing tall at an impressive height of 27 meters, equipped with a phenomenal capacity of accommodating 35,000 palettes, is no small feat for both entities. With a built up area of 4,500 sq mts, the warehouse impressively spans across 2,700 sq mts. Designed and built as per the latest international commercial standards, this warehouse is the bridge between partners to enhance the community systems in and around the region.Equipped with a wide range of multi type rack systems, from VNA to mobile and selective racking system, this warehouse has three main chiller and freezer areas with the capability of housing products with an immense volume of 75,000 cubic meters. The warehouse facility will ensure proper storage of raw materials or manufactured goods for distribution and sales to suppliers and production centers.

Commenting on the opening, Vice Chairman, H.E Saeed Eid Saeed Al Ghaflisaid,” This is a moment of immense pride and achievement for the people of Abu Dhabi.The emirate is widely recognized as a prime location to do business and is fast becoming one of the world’s primary hub for economic, commercial and corporate activity. We extend our thanks to our partners, The Department of Operations and Transport Affairs, Government institutions and ADCOOP Makani Real Estate for their continuous efforts and support to assist and fortify our offerings for communities in the region.”

He added, “Providing adequate infrastructures along with amenities for communities and the local people is of utmost priority. Centres, warehouses, supermarkets, and cooperative societies are an imperative part of the community’s ecosystem. Operational warehouses of this magnitude are a motivational force and an important milestone for the capital of UAE-Abu Dhabi.”

Following the opening of the warehouse in KEZAD, the Makani Properties group have many more such upcoming projects in the pipeline. With the aim to provide the best service to communities in and around Abu Dhabi, the group will continually serve the locals and residents with the highest standard of products, facilities and amenities for their daily requirements.

valipomponi