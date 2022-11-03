adib-reinforces-its-position-as-a-leading-innovator-in-financial-services

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has received the “Outstanding Innovation in Mobile Banking” award for its mobile banking app and Amwali at Global Finance’s Annual Innovators Awards 2022.

As an industry leader in digital innovation, ADIB has introduced many innovative features and services that provide easy and convenient banking services to its customers. This recognition of “Amwali”, the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the ages of 8 and 18, and state-of-the-art Mobile Banking app showcases ADIB’s commitment to bringing financial technology to the forefront of Islamic finance.

Now running in its 10th year, the annual Innovators Awards recognises entities that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance.

A spokesperson form ADIBcommented: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award and to be recognised for our efforts. This award signifies our commitment to bringing world class banking products and services to meet the ever-evolving digital landscape and needs of our customers.The success of “Amwali” and our Mobile Banking app are a testamenttoADIB’s customer-centricvision and continuous digital innovation. We are proud of providing our users with secure, industry-leading solutions and successfully tapping into the latest technological advancements in the industry.We aim to offer our customers a seamless experience through innovative services and tools to ensure they have everything they need to make easy and simple financial decisions.”

First launched in 1999, Global Finance Best Digital Banks award was designed to acknowledge the industry leaders who implemented e-banking services and spearheaded the digitalisation of the banking sector. This award is a prestigious accolade for banks across the world who took up the challenge to introduce financial technology to their products and increased the flexibility and accessibility of banking.

