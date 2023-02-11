Adidas says loss may hit $1b if Yeezy shoes unsold

by Vittorio Ferla
11 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
adidas-says-loss-may-hit-$1b-if-yeezy-shoes-unsold


The German sneaker brand is feeling the fallout from its dispute with rapper and former partner Ye.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Adidas says loss may hit $1b if Yeezy shoes unsold

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: