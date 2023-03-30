adrenark-adventure:-largest-indoor-adventure-park-in-the-region-to-open-doors-to-visitors-this-eid

Adrenark Adventure, the largest adventure park in the region located in Al Qana, is set to open on the first day of Eid, offering a wide range of exciting physical activities for visitors of all ages. Adrenark Adventure features over 20 thrilling activities across a 54,000 square feet area, including the UAE’s first multi-level e-karting track, LED slides, treasure caves, bungee trampolines, and much more.

The park is designed to provide a fun, interactive, and exciting experience for the whole family, with activities catering to people of all ages and fitness levels. Some of the most spine-tingling activities include the ‘Through the Roof’ drop tower that literally transports you through the roof, a Stunt Bag jump from a height of 10m, Climbing Walls for rock climbing, and mixed-height obstacle Rope Courses.

Aerial adventure seekers can glide through the air on the Speed Glider at Adrenark Adventure. In this fun-filled adventure activity, participants wear a harness and sit in a roller glider, which is attached to the cable. Other key attractions at Adrenark include the kaleidoscopic ride with LED slides and treasure caves.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Adrenark Adventure, the region’s largest indoor adventure park, which will offer a diverse range of thrilling activities for visitors of all ages. From our multi-level e-karting track to our climbing walls to the treasure caves, each activity offered by Adrenark Adventure confirms our commitment to providing visitors with a fun, interactive, and immersive experience. We are confident that Adrenark will quickly become a must for thrill seekers and families alike,” says Paul Hamilton, General Manager of Adrenark Adventure.

There is plenty for the little ones as well, with rides, soft play, and mini ropes courses, making Adrenark the perfect place to be, whether one wants to let out the inner adventure-seeker or spend a fun day with family. Adrenark is accessible without a ticket for visitors who want to enter the park and view the offerings.

Adrenark Adventure is one of the main attractions in Al Qana, the most exciting waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi, which is also home to The National Aquarium, the largest in the region, with 46,000 aquatic animals; The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, a first-of-its-kind, diverse and inclusive lifestyle hub fostering natural and holistic wellness and Pixoul Gaming Esports Arena, the Middle East’s first integrated Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Esports hub, as well as UAE’s largest standalone cinema complex Cinemacity.

Also regarded as a culinary destination, Al Qana offers a number of interesting dining choices for the whole family, boasting flavours from all over the world, many of which have won coveted awards from the Michelin Guide.

