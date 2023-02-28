adsg-hosts-a-masterclass-for-abu-dhabi-government-employees-to-address-global-leadership-and-the-tools-to-succeed

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and part of the Department of Government Support (DGS), hosted a high-level masterclass under the title “Global Leadership: Having the Tools to Succeed” for Abu Dhabi government employees in collaboration with the NYU Abu Dhabi Office of Executive Education. Guest speaker Rob Salomon, Vice Dean of NYU Stern and strategy and international business expert, presented the masterclass.

Those who took part in this exceptional experience were awarded the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how to navigate the cultural, political, and economic nuances and risks involved with managing organizations with a global footprint. The session further aimed to equip senior leaders in the Abu Dhabi government with innovative tools to solve the most complex institutional challenges associated with global management.

The organization of this masterclass comes as part of ADSG’s ongoing commitment to collaborate with leading entities to connect Abu Dhabi government employees with experts from across the globe to promote knowledge exchange and highlight current trends and insights on important topics across various domains. This further aligns with the ADSG’s continuous efforts to provide best-in-class learning and development opportunities that promote a culture of life-long learning and contribute to driving excellence in talent capability.

His Excellency Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, said: “It gives us great pleasure to welcome the esteemed Rob Salomon today to present this wonderful masterclass, which facilitated beneficial conversations surrounding globalization in the business environment and the innovative tools necessary to solve complex institutional challenges linked to global management. Today’s masterclass marks the second of its kind organized by the ADSG in recent months and is consistent with our efforts to organize exceptional learning opportunities that bolster knowledge and expertise exchange as we continue to shape globally competitive talent for the future.” His Excellency added.

Rob Salomon, Vice Dean and Dean of Executive Programs at NYU Stern, said: “It was a true honor to present a masterclass to this esteemed group of thought leaders. I applaud the Abu Dhabi government for their forward thinking approach to learning, training, and talent development. I see this masterclass as a continuation of the strong and valuable existing partnership between ADSG and NYU Abu Dhabi, and the first of many engagements with NYU Stern geared towards knowledge exchange.”

The masterclass served as a unique opportunity for Abu Dhabi government employees to benefit from Rob Salomon’s impressive educational background and his nearly 20 years of experience in strategy and international business. Salomon is a renowned scholar and educator who has received more than 10 commendations for his “Excellence in Teaching” at NYU Stern. The Wall Street Journal has also characterized Salomon as an educator who provides “brilliantly distilled advice on business strategy.” Moreover, in 2013 and 2019, the International Division of the Academy of Management recognized him as a “Thought Leader.” He also holds a Ph.D. in Strategy and International Business from NYU Stern School of Business.

As the leading platform for enhancing competencies and human capital in the Emirate, the ADSG is committed to building exceptional human competencies and enabling talents in Abu Dhabi to contribute to the Emirate’s transformation into a knowledge-based, sustainable economy.

The post ADSG Hosts A Masterclass For Abu Dhabi Government Employees To Address Global Leadership And The Tools To Succeed first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla