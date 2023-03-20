adsg-partners-with-adda,-adgma,-and-mit-to-launch-two-educational-pprograms-to-support-abu-dhabi’s-digital-transformation

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), part of the Department of Government Support (DGS), launched the FutureDigital Leaders and Young Digital Leaders programs,as part of the Strategic Track of the Abu Dhabi Digital Program. The programs are held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), and the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The launch aligns with the Abu Dhabi School of Government’s efforts to nurture and shape globally competitive talent that is qualified to lead the government of the future.

The programs aim to equip Abu Dhabi government employees with the essential skills and expertise to ensure their readiness for leadership in the digital field and enable them to play a leading role in contributing to Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation.

Government employees who participate in the Future Digital Leaders program will gain the fundamental skills necessary to thrive in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world. In addition to empowering them to become efficient digital leaders in their entity. On the other hand, the Young Digital Leaders program serves as an exceptional opportunity for participants to develop their competencies in six domains of technology management, including critical thinking, system thinking, emerging technologies, radical innovation, organizational strategy, and leadership.

His Excellency Dr.Yasir Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the ADDA, ADGMA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to offer these exceptional programs to provide Abu Dhabi government employees with a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive set of technical and practical skills that will empower them to make meaningful contributions in their entities and to excel in a technology-driven world, while also realizing their professional potential as digital leaders.”

“At the Abu Dhabi School of Government, we are eager to develop world-class educational experiences for Abu Dhabi government employees in line with our ambition to foster a culture of development and excellence as we continue to anticipate and meet the human capital needs of the Abu Dhabi government.” His Excellency added.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed AbdelHameed Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said: “We are delighted to work with the Abu Dhabi School of Government, Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to enable Abu Dhabi government’s young employees to become digital leaders. These transformational programs will unlock their potential and map out their journey towards digital excellence. The Future Digital Leaders and Young Digital Leaders programs present exceptional opportunities to develop their capabilities and ensure their readiness for a technology-driven tomorrow.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy said: “We are pleased to join forces with the Abu Dhabi School of Government, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology to enable government employees to gain valuable skills and contribute towards Abu Dhabi’s vision for digital transformation. These 6-month programs will enable Nationals to develop as future and young digital leaders. At ADGMA, we are committed to supporting the development of our nation’s knowledge-economy in alignment with the UAE’s wise leadership’s vision and will continue to play our part in contributing towards growing, upskilling and reskilling local talent.”

The Abu Dhabi School of Government is supporting the learning ecosystem of the emirate’s government by providing world-class educational opportunities to government employees, based on international best practices, and adapted to the needs of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

