aed23.34b-worth-of-total-deals-signed-during-idex-and-navdex-2023

Tawazun Council signed 11 deals, worth AED 2.2 billion, with local and international companies on behalf of the Ministry of Defense on the fifth and final day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.

This makes the cumulative value of the deals Tawazun Council signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and Abu Dhabi Police so far AED 23.34 billion for 56 deals.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, Sector Chief, Acquisitions Management at Tawazun Council, as well the Council’s official Spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi.

“We are proud of the trust bestowed on us by our wise leadership to manage the contractual, legal, and financial aspects of procurement and programs for the Ministry of Defense, Security Agencies, and Abu Dhabi Police from roll-out to completion,” Al Harmoodi said.

He praised the success of this year’s IDEX and NAVDEX, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“IDEX and NAVDEX have contributed to solidify the UAE’s position as a global destination forMeetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions,” he added.

Announcing deals with local companies, Al Meraikhi said: “The total number of contracts Tawazun Council signed today on behalf of the Ministry of Defense were 11 contracts with a total value of AED 2.2 billion. They include 7 contracts with local companies, with a total value of AED 1.6 billion, and 5 contracts signed with international companies with a total value of AED 653 million.

The biggest local contract- worth AED 799 million, was awarded to ESE to procure ammunition. Also signed with ESE is a contract worth AED 14 million to procure ammunition.

Another contract, worth AED 612 million, was signed with Etimad Strategic Security Solutions to provide technical support for border security systems.

A contract worth AED 46 million was signed with AM Industries to procure guard rooms and an AED 43 million contract was signed with Aman Marine Engineering to provide vessels’ technical support, maintenance and spare parts supply services.

Other deals included an AED 3 million contracts with Falcom Eye Technologies to provide technical support and repair services for security systems, a contract worth AED 101 million with South Korea’s Hanawa Aerospace, through Tawazun Technology and Innovation, to procure multiple rocket launcher and to provide local support services.

Announcing the final day’s deals with international companies, Al Jaberi said a contract worth AED 198 million was signed with France’s MBDA to procure data link equipment and an AED 90 million contract with Euro-Art International, also from France, to provide radars’ technical support services.

Also announced were an AED 108 million contract with Swedish company SAAB to provide maintenance services on GlobalEye 6000 services, an AED 59 million contract with Germany’s Rohde & Schwarz to procure and install telecommunication systems, an AED 198 million contract with the Chinese company CETC International to procure and install telecommunication systems.

