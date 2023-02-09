African Union: Expel the Polisario before Tigray Asks for State Membership>

by Vittorio Ferla
9 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
african-union:-expel-the-polisario-before-tigray-asks-for-state-membership>


The war in the Tigray is no longer a regional dispute. The various ethnic groups involved in the fighting bring back the specter of secession in Africa.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “African Union: Expel the Polisario before Tigray Asks for State Membership>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: