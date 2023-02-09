African Union: Expel the Polisario before Tigray Asks for State Membership> by Vittorio Ferla 9 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The war in the Tigray is no longer a regional dispute. The various ethnic groups involved in the fighting bring back the specter of secession in Africa. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “African Union: Expel the Polisario before Tigray Asks for State Membership>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “African Union: Expel the Polisario before Tigray Asks for State Membership>”