cronaca

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

by
3 April 2022
after-disney’s-‘don’t-say-gay’-debacle,-glaad-ceo-warns-hollywood:-‘don’t-wait-until-you’re-in-the-hot-seat’


On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re […]

%d bloggers like this: