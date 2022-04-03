after-disney’s-‘don’t-say-gay’-debacle,-glaad-ceo-warns-hollywood:-‘don’t-wait-until-you’re-in-the-hot-seat’

On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re […]
Condividi:
Like this: