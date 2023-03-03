Aged care reforms will require 25,000 new workers over two years: internal documents by Mata 3 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The government identified initiatives that were likely to close that gap, such as migration and pay rises, but they amounted to only 6100 new workers. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Aged care reforms will require 25,000 new workers over two years: internal documents” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Aged care reforms will require 25,000 new workers over two years: internal documents”