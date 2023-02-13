Aged care wage rise timing not up to Fair Work: government

by valipomponi
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
aged-care-wage-rise-timing-not-up-to-fair-work:-government


The federal government also says its own workplace reforms improving gender equality and job security should not dictate the urgency of the highly anticipated pay rise.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Aged care wage rise timing not up to Fair Work: government

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: