AGL sees ‘significant’ power price rises despite coal caps by pappa2200 9 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Energy giant AGL has reported a half-year loss of more than $1 billion, capping off a tumultuous period for the nation’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “AGL sees ‘significant’ power price rises despite coal caps” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “AGL sees ‘significant’ power price rises despite coal caps”