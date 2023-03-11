MONDO

AI is here. We have to regulate to protect workers and consumers.

by pappa2200
11 Marzo 2023
Comments 0


How do we make sure it helps people be more free? How do we protect workers and consumers? We discussed the progressive response to AI in our latest podcast.

pappa2200

0 comments on “AI is here. We have to regulate to protect workers and consumers.

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: