AIAC NFT scam ? Has the site stopped working under review by the Italian prosecutor?

Who are the Scrooge McDuck behind the scam platform? many users this thing has not gone down: “now we want the names say the users” a platform that does not even exist on linkedin. this shows how easy the ponzi scheme is becoming for sure the finance guard will not be here to watch this time for too large a turnover. But the first question is do those people really exist or are they puppets to buy at the supermarket? The truth is that so many finders have gotten a bad reputation. “all people who don’t know how to make ends meet” reads a forum where it is possible to clarify what happened.

Now the problem remains with those who gambled everything to believe some jackal who promised big profits… history repeats itself it has always been like this it will always be like this. Maximum traceability, this was one of the prerogatives for which cryptocurrencies were born. It remains one of the main features guaranteed by the upstream technology, but it is not enough to guarantee investors and protect them from unexpected mishaps. And here in some cases practices known to the world of finance such as the Ponzi scheme are repeated, a reckless operation that rarely leads to the desired results.

In Veneto, the prosecutor wants to see clearly what happened to the investors of New Finance Tecnology, a company active in speculation on cryptocurrencies. “In fact, many Italian investors have trusted this company to allocate their savings, against a promise of a guaranteed monthly return equal to 10% of the crypto deposited. Aiac nft’s promises of returns originated, on the one hand, thanks to the arbitrage operations on the value of the cryptocurrency and, on the other, following the invitation of new investors to the project via word of mouth”.

“If in an initial phase, the promises of payment of the indicated interest were kept, with the increase of investors, aiac nft has stopped attributing to them the promised returns and, indeed, its founders have not yet made any declaration , turn out to have fled abroad. Thousands of investors are thus left without the possibility of obtaining a refund of the amount paid.

The story in question – which involved many Italian investors – certainly deserves the scrutiny of the prosecutor who, given when it happened, deserves a preliminary investigation into the Aiac nft for the charges of aggravated fraud and abusive exercise of the financial intermediation activity ” Dagnino explains.

Questo slideshow richiede JavaScript.

“It is interesting to observe how the scheme put in place by Aiac nft can be traced back to the classic dynamics of the so-called “Ponzi scheme”, according to which investors are promised important interests and are required to invite new investors, the first investors are repaid with the sums invested and deposited by new investors and so on until the system crashes. In fact, if the deposit by the new investors does not cover the interest owed to the previous investors, the amount due cannot be paid and the pyramid scheme is thus revealed”, underlines Dagnino.

“The operation built by Aiac nft does not take the form of an exit scam or rag pull operation well known in the crypto industry, but probably involves the digital currency only as a mere vehicle to attract more investors, on the one hand, curious about new forms of investment and, on the other hand, less aware of the functioning of cryptocurrencies which, by their nature, are highly volatile assets and more difficult to control”.

In Chieti an investor was instead the victim of a scam that started from a telephone contact and ended with the theft of digital identity. Self-styled consultants, posing as authorized financial operators, proposed investments in Bitcoin to be performed electronically. The investor was invited to open a current account in a credit institution to then convert the money paid into virtual currency whose management, as reported by the Ansa agency, would have taken place through a company that operates in the cryptocurrency sector with systems latest generation digital. After carrying out several financial transactions, for thousands of euros, the unsuspecting saver found that there were no Bitcoins in his virtual wallet, but a zero balance.

It is at that point that the man contacted the brokerage company, legally authorized and found to be unrelated to the facts, learning that he had been the victim of computer fraud through digital identity theft and that therefore the funds set aside had been withdrawn and immediately conveyed, with credit on an encrypted crypto wallet, which prevented their identification and consequent tracking.

Cryptocurrency scams are just the tip of the iceberg of the big e year

Mata