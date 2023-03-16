air-arabia-abu-dhabi-inaugurates-its-first-flight-to-kolkata

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, today marked the inauguration of its first flight to Kolkata, India with a ceremony at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week,on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Kolkata, a key addition to our network and to the choice of destinations in the country.This launch underpins our commitment to continuously providing travellers with more options and added convenience. We would like to thank our partners for their continued support, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our flights.

Commenting on the announcement, Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are very excited to see our routes to India grow, with the vibrant Kolkata being the 7th destination served by Air Arabia from Abu Dhabi International Airport starting today. This growth is a reflection of the potential that Abu Dhabi, as a destination, has and its strategic location between East and West”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi remains committed to expanding its network and achieving global connectivity to and from the capital of the UAE, serving a total of 34 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new service to Kolkata marks the 7th destination in India after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Schedule to Kolkata, effective March 15, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 168 Abu Dhabi 14:25 Kolkata 20:20 Airbus 320 Mon/Wed/Sat 3L 169 Kolkata 21:05 Abu Dhabi 01:05 Airbus 320 Mon/Wed/Sat

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices and an on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu that provides travelers with delicacies at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

The post Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Inaugurates Its First Flight To Kolkata first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano