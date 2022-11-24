air-arabia-abu-dhabi-launches-new-direct-flights-to-two-cities-in-russia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-costcarrier, has announced the launch of its two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to bothKoltsovo International AirportandKazan International Airport, effective December 29, 2022.

Schedule to Yekaterinburg, effective December29, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 756 Abu Dhabi 09:05 Yekaterinburg 15:20 Airbus 320 Monday/Thursday 3L 757 Yekaterinburg 16:25 Abu Dhabi 20:50 Airbus 320 Monday/Thursday

Schedule to Kazan, effective December30, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 788 Abu Dhabi 09:00 Kazan 13:05 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday 3L 789 Kazan 14:05 Abu Dhabi 20:05 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday

Customers can now book their direct flights between the cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

With the edition of itsnew routes to Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently serves 28routes from the capital Abu DhabiincludingAlexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.

Air Arabia Group operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices.

Vito Califano