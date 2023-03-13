air-arabia-abu-dhabi-marks-its-first-flight-to-amman

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, today marked the inauguration of its first flight to Queen Alia International Airport. Before departure, aribbon cutting ceremony was held at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the presence of senior representatives from Air Arabia Group and Abu Dhabi Airports.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are excited to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Amman and we thank our partners who contributed to the success of this launch. Offering valuable products to passengers and contributing to their travelling experiences across our network lays at the forefront of our strategy.We are committed to serving both leisure and business customers and to enhancing the travel and tourism sector of both countries.”

Commenting on the announcement, Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports said, “We are proud to see the growth of travel routes and airline options, this time between Abu Dhabi and Amman with Air Arabia. We continue to expand our offering, providing more choice to guests travelling from our airports, positioning Abu Dhabi International Airport as the airport of choice”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the capital of the UAE, serving a total of 34 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport across the sub-continent, GCC, Russia, Africa, and Europe.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The aircrafts are also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service and an on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu that provides travellers with delicacies at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Schedule to Amman, effective March 12, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 032 Abu Dhabi 13:20 Amman 15:55 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday 3L 033 Amman 16:45 Abu Dhabi 20:25 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Friday/Sunday

The post Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Marks Its First Flight To Amman first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano