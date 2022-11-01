air-arabia-abu-dhabi-marks-its-first-flight-to-the-state-of-kuwait

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, today marked the inauguration of its first flight to The State of Kuwait with a ceremony at Kuwait International Airport, where the first Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight to the country was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute.The ceremony was attended by guests from Kuwait International Airport management, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Embassy of the UAE in The State of Kuwait and Air Arabia management among others.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Kuwait and we thank all our partners for their continuous support.Kuwait is a historic destination within the Air Arabia network, and we are happy to now offer the same value-for-money product direct between Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. This launch further underline our commitment to providing our customers with more options and added convenience while contributing to growing travel and tourism sector of both countries”.

With the addition of the route to Kuwait, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now operates 28 routes direct from the capital to Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Schedule to Kuwait, effective October 31, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 020 Abu Dhabi 9:05 Kuwait 9:50 Airbus A320 Daily 3L 021 Kuwait 10:30 Abu Dhabi 13:10 Airbus A320 Daily

