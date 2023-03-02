air-arabia-abu-dhabi-starts-direct-flights-to-baku

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, starts its direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku in Azerbaijan.

The direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week, starting from September 13, 2023.

Schedule to Baku, effective September 13, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 730 Abu Dhabi 10:10 Baku 13:15 Airbus 320 Wednesday/Friday/Sunday 3L 731 Baku 14:15 Abu Dhabi 17:15 Airbus 320 Wednesday/Friday/Sunday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are excited to start our direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku, a city which offers a unique blend of Europe and Asia.Baku is a significant route in our expansion plans from UAE’s capital and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with more choices, convenience, and enhanced connectivity, while supporting both countries’ aviation sector and tourism industry”.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the capital of the UAE, serving a total of 32 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.The aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

The otherworldly city of Baku is a must-visit destination, offering travellers anthropological sites, modern boulevards and panoramic views, as well as sizzling lakes and mud volcanos for the more adventurous. Customers can book their direct flights between the two capitals by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

