Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023 after posting profit of €4.2 billion in 2022 by Vittorio Ferla 16 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The world’s-largest planemaker was hoping to deliver more jets but faced pressure on its supply chain. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023 after posting profit of €4.2 billion in 2022” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023 after posting profit of €4.2 billion in 2022”