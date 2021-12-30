ajith-kumar’s-‘valimai’:-watch-action-packed-first-trailer-for-hugely-anticipated-indian-blockbuster

The keenly anticipated trailer for Tamil-language blockbuster “Valimai,” starring Ajith Kumar, finally dropped on Thursday. Huma Qureshi (“Army of the Dead”) co-stars. Ajith Kumar, known to his fans as “Thala” (Leader), is one of the most bankable stars from South India’s Tamil-language film industry and has a following across India. Action-thriller “Valimai” reunites the star […]

Like this: Like Loading...