al-ain’s-daz-festival-puts-a-spring-in-the-step-of-over-63,000-visitors-this-season

The 10-day DAZ Festival wrapped up with more than 63,000 visitors who turned up to enjoy the spring bloom and connect with family and friends at Al Jahili Park.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in cooperation with strategic partner Al Ain City Municipality and media partner Emarat FM and Star FM, DAZ Festival (formerly known as the Dar Al Zain Festival) returned to Al Ain from 10 February with bigger and more exciting entertainment for the entire family.

With thrilling activities and workshops, F&B delights, A-list regional musicians and immersive experiences, the revamped festival concluded on 19 February with plenty of memorable moments for everyone, with the historic Al Jahili Fort in the backdrop.

Music fans from across the country descended upon Al Ain to enjoy performances from the region’s top musicians on the festival’s main stage, from 15-19 February. Among them were Grammy-nominated Syrian singer Rasha Rizk, Egyptian musician Tamer Hosny and Egyptian rap and folk artist Ahmed Saad. The electric Miami Band, the region’s most beloved Khaleeji music group from Kuwait, performed for a packed crowd of fans, closing the festival on 19 February.

Families and friends had an opportunity to create memories and plenty of instagrammable moments at the immersive Dazzle House where they could navigate the wonders of nature across five rooms that were inspired by the earth. For the art enthusiasts, there was the debut of the ‘Pyramid Sphere’ installation that married technology and art for a one-of-a-kind experience in the outdoors.

Kids and parents took a seat every evening to watch some of the biggest Disney movies, including the blockbuster Jungle Cruise on the big screen at the DAZ Stage, while teenagers found their fun in the Jungle Escape Room and the popular collaborative virtual reality game Duat.

Foodies rejoiced at the culinary tour all over the world with famous street and café concepts popping up for 10 days at the festival. With soulful food from London’s original instagrammable café Saint Aymes to local food concepts, including Nap Pizzeria and Tiger Sugar, the choice was unlimited.

The DAZ Market brought the best of UAE heritage and local vendors in one place, with everything from fashion, accessories and home décor to fragrance and beauty to shop for. The market also had special pods with workshops and crafts that celebrate Emirati culture.

Children could run around all day in the Children’sPlay Park, which was filled with adventure, fun, slides and swings. The Oasis Play Park at the festival brought a whimsical twist to the outdoors with interactive and colourful animal sculptures that doubled as slides, carousels and seesaws.

