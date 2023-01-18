al-forsan-international-sports-resort-at-the-sheikh-zayed-festival-offers-fun-sports-activities-for-all-age-groups

Al Forsan International Sports Resort has organized a myriad of events and activities designed to suit all age groups of visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival. The most prominent events offered to visitors are the mobile shooting centre, archery, axe throwing, air rifle shooting and many other activities.

For the second time, Al Forsan International Sports Resort takes part in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, aiming to give all individuals of various age groups and physical abilities a golden opportunity to engage in a variety of sporting and recreational activities that contribute to improving and promoting physical and mental health. The Resort offers a wide range of interesting activities and sports events,with the implementation of the highest standards of safety, to deliver a fun and memorable experience to everyone who are interested to participate.

Saif Al Kaabi, Operations Manager at the Resort’s pavilion, reaffirmed that the Festival holds great value as a meeting point for all the world’s civilizations,and a genuine demonstration of inclusivity and harmony of world cultures through the participation of various nations and how they showcase their customs, traditions, cultural and intellectual heritage. These events contribute to the promotion of the UAE’s authentic heritage and values, while providing some of the best entertainment that meet the aspirations and cater to the interests of all nationalities.

Al Kaabi added that Sheikh Zayed Festival is the perfect setting to introduce the public to our exciting range of challenging and competitive sports. The Festival’s venue brings together a wide range of sports suitable for different age groups, in an enthusiastic interactive atmosphere filled with friendly competition and adventure. The Resort’s activities include live shooting, equestrian, airgun shooting and field shooting with handguns with live ammunition. A special arena has been prepared for all these sports.

Visitors can participate in the Mobile Shooting Field Experience, which is a target-shooting range for airgun shooting, handgun shooting and various types of small arms, in which various guns and ammunition are used.

For the younger children, they can enjoy equestrian sports such as riding ponies and Arab horses in the designated arena and can experience a “car simulator” that trains participants to drive correctly while adhering to road signs.

Children can also experience “Wall Climbing”, a physical training activity that enhances their endurance, focus and physical fitness, as well as daily circus events that are sure to keep them happy and entertained.

Al Kaabi explained that most of the events the Resort provides at the Sheikh Zayed Festival are commensurate with its objectives in preserving the UAE’s traditional heritage by reviving and developing the recreational sports and activities that were enjoyed by UAE’s ancestors.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which is open daily to the public at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, will run until 18th of March 2023.It is the ideal destination for families and individuals of different nationalities, with an array of activities, events and attractions designed to appeal to a wide segment of society and various cultures, while providing an enriching social and recreational experience.

