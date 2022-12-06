al-maryah-island-welcomes-41,000-visitors-to-enjoy-world-class-fireworks-on-uae-national-day

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination, witnessed an incredible footfall of over 41,000 guests at this year’s UAE National Day, a substantial increase from last year’s footfall of over 39,000, with an awe-inspiring firework display at Al Maryah Island’s Promenade. The spectacular event took place in honor of the UAE’s special occasion, with fireworks displays entertaining guests of all ages on 2 and 3 December.

Ali Fikree, Senior Vice President, UAE Investments, Mubadala: “We were honored to welcome the entire community to mark UAE National Day celebrations at Al Maryah Island’s Promenade. This day marks a special occasion, making the country’s 51st year since its unification, and remembering our founding father’s vision for the nation and its people. The display of colorful fireworks truly illustrated our rich heritage, traditions, and values. We look forward to continuing to play a key role in the UAE’s vision and strategy for economic diversification with our assets, investments, and world-class offers. This showcases our commitment to being Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination, with infinite opportunities for everyone to explore.”

Guests coming in to celebrate National Day at the Island were also able to enjoy The Ripe Market, which kicked off on the2 December. The Market will remain open to the public daily from 9-25 December during Winter Wonderland, at Al Maryah Island’s South Plaza. Following this, the Ripe Market will run solely during the weekends until 29 April 2023.

Al Maryah Island continues to welcome tourists, businesses, and families from across the globe with its all-in-one global financial and lifestyle destination offer. Exciting events in store for the Island include the recently opened Ripe Market, the soon-to-come Winter Wonderland, and more.

