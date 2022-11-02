al-maryah-island-welcomes-over-20,000-guests-at-the-world-of-spooks-halloween-festival

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading global business and lifestyle destination, celebrated an incredible milestone with its World of Spooks Halloween festivities, with over 20,000 guests of all ages attending the outstanding performances, ghostly Halloween festivities and treats for everyone. This year’s event witnessed a remarkable 28% increase in visitors from last year’s edition of the popular event.

Ali Fikree, Senior Vice President, UAE Real Estate, Mubadala, said: “We were delighted to host another exciting Halloween festival with The World of Spooks attracting families to Al Maryah Island. Having welcomed over 20,000 guests, a significant increase from 2021, showcases our commitment to providing visitors with a world-class experience as Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle and business destination. With every event, we highlight our state-of-the-art offerings across the island, and look forward to a busy Q4 with even more family-friendly activations for everyone.”

Children were treated to the next level of fun, along with their families, during Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated Halloween costume competition and trick or treating. The young guests also enjoyed exclusive entertainment such as the fan-favorite Alice in Wonderland, and dancing and singing with Ariel under the sea.

Keep an eye on Al Maryah Island’s social media and website for more information about upcoming events including Winter Wonderland, National Day fireworks, New Year’s Eve festivities, and more of the best of Abu Dhabi’s entertainment.

