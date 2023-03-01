al-mheiri:-abu-dhabi-economic-summit-strategically-timed-to-address-the-current-needs

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “The Abu Dhabi Economic Summit is strategically timed to address the current needs, with the rapid changes in the global economic landscape, and the focus ondigitisation and sustainability as two fundamental pillars for propelling economic growth.The Abu Dhabi Chamber will leverage the outcomes of the Summit to develop an integrated plan that centres on uncovering investment opportunities that benefit the business community. This comes as part of our efforts to raise awareness on the global economic changes, and represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

This came as part of the Chamber’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Economic Summit yesterday, which was hosted by the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, and organised by Economist Impact, under the theme “Looking Ahead: the new frontiers of economic growth”.During the event, the Chamber highlighted the objectives of its new strategy for the next three years to more than 300 experts and officials from the public and private sectors. The Chamber introduced the exceptional advantages and services it provides to support the private sector and drive the growth of the economy in Abu Dhabi, and highlighted its role as a policy advocator, networker, and service provider.

His Excellency added: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides key incentives that drive private businesses to grow and expand.The Emirate puts a major focus on attracting and retaining skilled talents from all over the world,to contribute to the country’s sustainable economic development. The upcoming phase requires an increased dedication towards supporting the private sector through the implementation of targeted strategies centred on digitisation and sustainability, which play a pivotal role in laying the foundation for a knowledge-based economy.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber launched its new 3-year strategy spanning from 2023 to 2025, which centres on serving the Abu Dhabi Economy and solidifying its position as the “Voice of the Private Sector”. In line with its new strategy, the Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to empower the private sector in Abu Dhabi and enhance its competitiveness, making Abu Dhabi the first choice in the MENA region for doing business by 2025.

valipomponi